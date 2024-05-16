Crypto Market Shakes Off Consolidation

The release of US inflation data sparked a surge in risk asset purchases, with cryptocurrencies leading the charge. This follows a period of prolonged consolidation, which provided enough pent-up energy to fuel increased volatility.

Over the past 24 hours, the crypto market has added 5.3% to $2.39 trillion – its highest in ten days. But much more importantly, with this move, the market has broken through the resistance of the descending range and is now testing the previous highs. The market's ability to gain weight on Thursday and Friday will be an important confirmation of the market's bullish bias. Potentially, this break opens the way to the highs of March, when capitalisation exceeded $2.75 trillion.

Bitcoin has broken out of its short-term triangle in one fell swoop, consolidating above its 50-day moving average and previous local highs. Yesterday may well have seen the end of the correction and the start of a new round of buying. It is worth being prepared for Bitcoin to meet a few obstacles on its way to $72K, although a renewal of historical highs is unlikely to be quiet.