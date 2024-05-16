PGCIL Awards Shashi Cables For Outstanding MSME Performance

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 16 (KNN) PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), the central transmission utility under the Ministry of Power, honoured Shashi Cables Ltd with its 'Award for Performance by an MSME Supplier' at the company's annual CEO meeting held in Gurgaon.

The award recognises exceptional commitment by a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) toward realising the Government's objectives of developing the MSME sector for nation-building.

In presenting the award, PGCIL cited Shashi Cables' professionalism and dedication in supplying conductors that contributed to the successful execution of PGCIL's projects. The award underscores the critical role played by quality MSME suppliers in the infrastructure development programs of public sector undertakings like PGCIL.

Receiving the award, V.K. Agarwal, Managing Director of Shashi Cables and former President of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), emphasised the paramount importance of a culture of quality across all sectors to propel India into the next orbit of progress.

He stressed that public entities must value and nurture ethical, knowledgeable suppliers capable of delivering quality inputs for their projects.

The felicitation ceremony was part of PGCIL's annual event that brings together Chief Executives from India's power sector to discuss strategic issues and share best practices towards strengthening the nation's transmission network.

