Engage For Good Announces 2024 Halo Awards Winners

(MENAFN- 3BL) May 16, 2024 /3BL/ - Engage for Good, the leading company empowering corporate and nonprofit professionals to create mutually beneficial social impact partnerships, held their 22nd Annual Halo Awards Gala last night. The awards celebrated 2023's best social impact initiatives between nonprofits and corporations across the country.

The winners were chosen by an expert panel of judges from a field of over 160 applicants. Winners took home Gold and Silver awards in 18 categories including“Best Disability Initiative,”“Best Social Impact Creative,”“Best Cause Product Initiative” and more. The winning campaigns took innovative approaches to make impact: from initiatives that used technology to help deaf and hard-of-hearing football players play at a professional level, innovative use of AI to identify antibiotic resistances in third world countries, a fund to defend the constitutional rights and creative expression of LGBTQ people, and more.

“This year's winners demonstrate what is possible when companies and nonprofits partner to create programs that benefit the business and the cause,” said Muneer Panjwani, CEO of Engage for Good.“Social impact is not only good for the world, but good for the business, and we are inspired by the creativity, innovation, and commitment the winners have shown to address the many challenges our society is facing today.”

The awards featured performances by VINCINT and Miss Shalae, and were hosted by Minneapolis' very own Michelle Young and Tim Gabrielson.

In addition to these awards, the evening celebrated Google as the Corporation of the Year, and charity: water as the Nonprofit of the Year. To win these awards, both organizations have shown years of commitment to pursuing innovative new partnership models that align the resources of nonprofits and corporations to create an impact on the cause and the business.

A collaboration between Hy-Vee and Feeding America,“100 Million Meals” was recognized as the“Best of the Best,” an award presented by social impact agency For Momentum. In 2023, Hy-Vee and Feeding America transformed a traditional in-store register roundup into a multi-pronged cause marketing campaign that united customers, employees, INDYCAR race fans, influencers, and suppliers across the nation around one cause: fighting hunger.

"I'm honored to present this year's prestigious Best of the Best Halo Award to Hy-Vee and Feeding America. This award shines a spotlight on their remarkable 100 Million Meals Challenge campaign. Through a combination of best-in-class strategy, execution, and partnerships, they were able to provide 57 million meals to hungry families in 2023, with 43 million meals still to be donated in 2024. Their commitment to fighting hunger is truly inspiring. In the United States alone, 42 million people face hunger, including 13 million children. Thanks to Hy-Vee and Feeding America's incredible efforts, millions of families will have access to nutritious meals. For Momentum is thrilled to highlight Hy-Vee and Feeding America's partnership success, which is a shining example of how corporate and nonprofit collaborations can make a real difference in people's lives,” said Mollye Rhea, President and Founder of social impact agency For Momentum.

You can find more information about the winners at

Please join us in congratulating this year's Halo Award Winning Campaigns:

Corporation of the Year

Google

Nonprofit of the Year

charity: water

Best Advocacy or Policy Initiative

Gold: Drag Defense Fund - World of Wonder (and MtV Entertainment Studios) & American Civil Liberties Union

Silver: Forever Against Animal Testing: The Body Shop & Cruelty Free International

Best Cause Product Initiative

Gold: SONIC Limeades for Learning: Teacher Appreciation Day, SONIC & The SONIC Foundation

Silver: Wendy's Season of Giving, Wendy's & The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

Best Civic Engagement Initiative:

Gold: Family Dollar Doing More, Family Dollar & Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Silver: iHeartRadio Earth, iHeartMedia & National Environmental Education Foundation

Best Climate Change or Conservation Initiative:

Gold: Tom's of Maine Incubator, Tom's of Maine & Black Girl Environmentalist, Ocean Uprise, Earth Hacks, EcoHealing Project, Colorado River Conservancy and Start:Empowerment

Silver: EcoStrip Donation Campaign, Tru Earth Environmental Products Inc. & 1000+ nonprofits including Feeding America and Food Banks Canada

Best Consumer Donation Initiative

Gold: 100 Million Meals Challenge, Hy-Vee, Inc. & Feeding America

Silver: Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Warrior Pack, Activision Blizzard & The Call of Duty Endowment

Best Direct Service Initiative:

Gold: Powering Food Banks for Zero Hunger, PIMCO & The Global FoodBanking Network

Silver: CSX Pride in Service and WWP Drone Training Program, CSX & Wounded Warrior Project

Best Disability Initiative

Gold: The AT&T 5G Helmet, AT&T & Gallaudet University Football Team

Silver: FARE & CVS Teal Pumpkin Project, CVS Pharmacy & FARE

Best Emergency/Crisis Response Initiative

Gold: Knowledge is Power - The Signpost Project, Zendesk & International Rescue Committee (IRC)

Silver: Panda Express Hawaii Wildfire Relief Program, Panda Express & American Red Cross

Best Employee Engagement Initiative:

Gold: CSX Pride in Service and WWP Drone Training Program, CSX & Wounded Warrior Project

Silver: Ally "Giving Back" Culture, Ally Financial & 356 nonprofits

Best Gender Equality/Equity Initiative:

Gold: Abercrombie & Fitch x The Trevor Project Proud Year-Round, Abercrombie & Fitch & The Trevor Project

Silver: Deck The Stalls, Public Inc. & PERIOD

Best Intersectional Initiative:

Gold: Sleep Solutions, Scientific Revolutions: American Cancer Society and Sleep Number advance Sleep Science and Cancer Prevention, Sleep Number & The American Cancer Society

Silver: Make a Difference Campaign, Arby's & Arby's Foundation

Best JEDI Initiative:

Gold: Building A Fairer Future of Work: One Job At A Time, Checkr, Inc.

Silver: Audible's New Business Attraction Program, Audible

Best Mental Health Initiative:

Gold: On My Mind, Spotify & UNICEF

Silver: Team: Changing Minds, Harry's & Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, National Council for Mental Wellbeing, Futures Without Violence

Best Social Impact Creative:

Gold: #WomenKnowHow, P&G & CARE USA

Silver: Deck The Stalls, Public Inc. & PERIOD

Best Technology for Good Initiative:

Gold: Knowledge is Power - The Signpost Project, Zendesk & International Rescue Committee

Silver: Passport to Earning, Microsoft & UNICEF USA

Best of the Best

100 Million Meals Challenge, Hy-Vee, Inc. & Feeding America

