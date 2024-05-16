(MENAFN- Baystreet) Canada Goose Seeks Momentum After Q4 Earnings Beat

McDonald's To Launch $5 Value Meal – But Only For A Month

The McDonald's (MCD) restaurant chain has announced plans to launch a new $5 U.S. value meal in America, but only for a limited time.

The Golden Arches has said that it will offer a $5 U.S. value meal stating on June 25 and that it will run for one month before being discontinued.

The short-term promotion will include menu items for $5 U.S. such as a McChicken and four-piece chicken nuggets, along with fries and a drink.

The launch of the value meal comes as McDonald's loses low-income customers due to price increases.

The average meal at McDonald's now costs about $10 U.S. and has been steadily rising over the last two years alongside inflation.

McDonald's recently reported mixed first-quarter financial results, with U.S. same-store sales missing targets.

During an earnings call with analysts and media, McDonald's chief executive officer (CEO) Chris Kempczinski said that the company must focus on affordability to attract customers.

It is not immediately clear why McDonald's is only offering the $5 U.S. value meal for one month, or if the company has plans to run the promotion in other countries such as Canada.

McDonald's stock has declined 7% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $273.87 U.S. per share.









