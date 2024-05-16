Compass Group India launches its largest state-of-the-art Central Kitchen in Bengaluru

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, May 15, 2024 : Compass Group India, one of the fastest-growing food and support services provider, announces the launch of its largest Central Kitchen in Bengaluru. Strategically located in the business area of Whitefield, the 29,000-square-foot Central Kitchen represents a significant step towards the brand’s ability to meet ever-growing demand across corporate, education, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. This move bolsters the company’s position as a leader in the food services industry.



The new state-of-the-art Central Kitchen seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and effortlessly prepare 28,000 meals daily, with the potential to scale up to 40,000 meals daily. The central production unit serves 20 tonnes of cooked food daily, which includes 3500 kg of rice, 3500 kg of lentils, 15000 eggs, 15000 idlis, and much more.



Commenting on the launch, Vikas Chawla, Managing Director, Compass Group India, said, “We have achieved a remarkable milestone by unveiling our eighth Central Kitchen in India to support strong business growth across sectors. Karnataka continues to be one of our largest markets in India, where the meal count is expected to doubled, with a significant growth in client base. This state-of-the-art facility represents our steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences while prioritising efficiency, sustainability, and employee well-being.”



“As we continue to expand our footprint, we ensure our clients can focus on their core objectives, knowing their F&B needs are in the best hands,” he added.



With sustainability at the core of its operations, the new Compass Group India’s Central Kitchen incorporates many initiatives, such as energy efficiency by tapping into natural energy through solar panels generating 150 KW of power daily, water efficiency by saving 9,000 litres daily in rice cooking alone, harvesting 900,000 litres of rainwater each season and recycling 64,000 litres of treated water back to the municipal supply daily. Waste management is one of the key aspects integral to the brand’s ethos. Wet waste is responsibly disposed for piggeries, while dry waste is recycled and reused. Used oil finds new life in bio-diesel and soap production partnerships.



The Central Kitchen boasts of hosting India’s second Innovation Kitchen, a haven for culinary exploration. Here, chefs are empowered to curate innovative menus, experiment with sustainable ingredients and techniques, and push the boundaries of taste and experience. This dedication to culinary innovation ensures that Compass Group India continues to stay ahead of the curve, delivering exceptional and ever-evolving food experiences to its clients and solidifying its position as a leader in the food and support services industry.



In addition to advanced technological interventions, the new Central Kitchen has been meticulously designed and planned to ensure efficient operations, high-quality production and expedited deliveries. From dedicated entry points to organised vehicle flow, multiple loading bays, ample parking and designated stations for various processes, every detail is geared towards delivering the highest standards of health, safety and quality.





MENAFN16052024005232011781ID1108222134