Godrej & Boyce contributes to the development of India’s Largest Hospitality Project

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th May 2024: Godrej & Boyce, announced that its business unit Godrej Electricals & Electronics has successfully bagged contract for executing MEP works for India's largest hospitality Greenfield venture. Spearheading the MEP work for this monumental endeavor, Godrej Electricals & Electronics has reaffirmed its position as the preferred partner for high-profile hospitality projects. With a focus on innovation and quality, Godrej MEP is key in enhancing luxury experiences in the hospitality sector, aiming for 25% growth in FY25.

Commenting on the project, Pravin Rawool, AVP & Business Head of Godrej Electricals & Electronics’ MEP business, said, "As the hospitality industry anticipates robust revenue growth of 11-13% in 2024-25, we are strategically positioned to leverage this upward trajectory. Our role in this project underscores our commitment to elevating the standards within the sector. With sustainability, efficiency, and quality at the forefront of the industry requirements, we are pioneering innovative solutions to meet these demands and exceed expectations. Our comprehensive MEP services not only ensure operational excellence but also contribute to creating sustainable and luxurious experiences for guests. We are proud to be driving change and setting new benchmarks in the hospitality landscape."



Located in the heart of New Delhi’s Aerocity, this project sprawls over 35 lakh square feet of built-up area spread across 7.70 acres of land and is set to redefine luxury and convenience in the heart of the capital. The project is poised to elevate hospitality standards with two upscale 5 star luxury hotels, Godrej MEP's comprehensive scope of work includes HVAC, electrical, and fire-fighting systems, ensuring that every aspect of the project adheres to the highest standards of safety, comfort, and efficiency.

The project will offer 779 keys, with 590 keys for the Conference Hotel and 189 keys for the Luxury Hotel, promising a luxurious experience for all guests. The business’s involvement in this project highlights its expanding footprint in the hospitality sector. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company ensures that every facet of the project adheres to the highest standards of safety, comfort, and efficiency. The company also finished work on a leading 5 star Hotel in Vikhroli, in 2023.





