'Jamnapaar' Revolves Around Self-Discovery Of Ritvik Sahore's Character As He Moves Up

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The makers of 'Jamnapaar' starring Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, and Raghu Ramon on Thursday unveiled the trailer of the aspirational drama, which offers a glimpse into the world of Shantanu Bansal aka Shanky played by Ritvik.

From the humble homes of East Delhi to the glamourous skyscrapers of South Delhi, the two-minute and five-second trailer revolves around Ritvik aka Shanky's life as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, taking pride in his roots.

Struggling with insecurities about his upbringing in East Delhi, Shanky believes that he will attain success and happiness if he finds a job in the glitzy South Delhi. However, as he makes the move, he is faced with conundrums about choosing himself over family and growth at the cost of sacrificing morals.

Speaking about his role, Ritvik said: "Portraying Shanky in 'Jamnapaar' has been a transformative experience for me as an actor. Shanky's struggle to reconcile his roots with his aspirations resonated deeply with me."

On portraying 'Rajat Thappar', Raghu Ram said: "Jamnapaar is a reflection of the complexities and challenges we face in our pursuit of success and acceptance. Having lived in Jamnapaar for five years, I could relate not just to the story, but also to my character which made this project extra special."

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, shared,“'Jamnapaar' represents our commitment to delivering compelling and thought-provoking content that resonates with viewers from all walks of life. The series with its highly relatable theme of today's day and age brings forth the interplay of roots, identity, kinship with progress and growth and the conflicts that arise.”

Also starring Srishti Ganguly Rindani and Ankita Saigal, 'Jamnapaar' will stream on Amazon miniTV from May 24.