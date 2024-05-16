Arab Summit Begins With Participation Of Kuwait Amir's Representative

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- The 33rd regular session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level began in Manama on Thursday with an agenda dominated by the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The summit was chaired by Bahraini King Hamad Al-Khalifa, with the participation of Arab leaders or their representatives, in addition to the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmad Abul- Ghait.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is represented by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who heads the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the summit.

This summit comes amid exceptional circumstances, as the draft agenda includes 23 items, including eight main items that address issues of joint Arab action in the political, economic, social, cultural, media and security fields, in addition to Arab cooperation with international and regional groupings.

The political aspect occupies a large part of the agenda of the summit, which Bahrain is hosting for the first time, especially with the multiple crises in the Middle East region, most notably the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip, amid expectations that important decisions will be issued on this file.

It is noteworthy that the draft summit agenda was prepared by the Arab foreign ministers in its final form based on the results of a series of preparatory meetings, and they approved the draft resolutions included in the draft agenda and the draft (Bahrain Declaration), which will be issued by the Arab leaders.

Last Saturday, preparatory meetings for the work of the 33rd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level began in Bahrain. (end)

