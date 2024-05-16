Abul-Ghait, Guterres Discuss Tragic Conditions In Gaza, Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Ghait held talks on Thursday with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the tragic conditions in Gaza and Sudan.

The league spokesperson, Jamal Rushdie, said the meeting held on the Arab Summit sidelines, focused on the deteriorating conditions in Gaza in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression and preventing entry of aid supplies, thus placing the population on the brink of starvation.

Rushdie quoted the league chief as expressing admitration of the UN secretary general's firm and clear stands regarding the aggression, noting that Gueteress "ethical compass is in the right directon," manifesting the UN norms, the international law and necessity of defending values in the face of the barbaric campaign, waged by the Israeli occupation.

The talks touched on the dangerous conditions in Sudan where the humanitarian situation is likely to deteriorate further particularly in North Darfur. The two sides renewed the call to muzzle the foes' guns and halt the humanitarian tragedy in the afflicted nation. (end)

