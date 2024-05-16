Yanfeng And Trinseo Collaborate To Accelerate Recycling Readiness / Partnership For Circular Automotive Interior Materials

(MENAFN- Pressat) Neuss, Germany, and Pfaeffikon, Switzerland – 16 May 2024. Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, and Trinseo, a specialty material solutions provider, today announced their collaboration in developing circular automotive interior materials. Both partners intend to design and deliver interior materials which meet the 2030 End-of-life-vehicle requirements and OEMs' ambitions with regard to the circular economy targets.



The partnership between Yanfeng and Trinseo aims to accelerate the market launch of circular materials for automotive interiors. It focuses on advanced mechanical recycling and dissolution process technology. Both partners intend to jointly develop, produce and commercialize circular materials for future automotive applications.

“By leveraging our extensive knowledge with Trinseo's technical expertise, we accelerate the development of circular automotive materials and offer our customers benefits along the entire value chain. Together we can provide recycled, high-quality solutions tailored to the automakers' needs," said Gunnar Büchter, Vice President of Global Sustainability at Yanfeng.“This new partnership is a major step in our commitment to sustainability and part of the journey in realizing our company's sustainability goals.”

“Trinseo and Yanfeng are a perfect fit. With Yanfeng we can expand and leverage our circular and low carbon solutions for all automotive customers and markets,” said Han Hendriks, Chief Technology Officer at Trinseo.

About Yanfeng

Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, which focuses on interiors, exteriors, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is located at 12 R&D centers and other regional offices, with full capabilities including engineering and software development, design and user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweight technology, Yanfeng helps automakers to explore future mobility concepts and provide leading cabin solutions.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart and sustainably focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers. From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers' unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including building and construction, consumer goods, medical and mobility. Trinseo's approximately 3,100 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company's locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $3.7 billion in 2023. Discover more by visiting and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and WeChat .