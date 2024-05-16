Slovak media reports prime minister in stable condition after surgery

(MENAFN) Late Wednesday night, local media reported that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is currently in stable condition following surgery. According to the Slovak media outlet TA3, Slovak Environment Minister Tomas Taraba conveyed that the prime minister's life is not considered to be in immediate danger.



Taraba further elaborated on the situation, expressing his initial shock at the news of the incident. However, he provided reassurance that the surgery had been successful and expressed optimism about Fico's recovery, stating that he believes the prime minister will ultimately survive the ordeal.



Providing more details on the injuries sustained by Fico, Taraba explained that one shot had struck the prime minister's stomach, while the other had hit a joint. Earlier on Wednesday evening, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak had indicated at a press conference that Fico was in critical condition at the time he underwent surgery.



The attack on Fico has been characterized as a politically-motivated assassination attempt, as stated by Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon following Fico's attendance at a government meeting in the town of Handlova, located approximately 150 kilometers northeast of the capital.



Following the attack, Fico was swiftly transported by helicopter to the Roosvelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica, as the journey to the capital would have been considerably longer. The suspected perpetrator, a 71-year-old man, was reportedly detained at the scene by authorities.

