Philippine military clash with suspected rebels leaves 2 alleged insurgents dead

(MENAFN) On Thursday morning, Philippine military forces encountered suspected rebels in the southern region of the country, resulting in a confrontation that led to the death of two alleged insurgents, as reported by military authorities. The clash unfolded as troops conducted operations in a village near Lebak town situated in Sultan Kudarat province. During the operation, the military engaged with approximately 10 individuals believed to be members of the New People's Army (NPA) before 6 a.m. local time. Following the altercation, security forces recovered a cache of weapons, including an M16 rifle, a Cal. 45 pistol, a grenade, and several rounds of ammunition.



In a separate incident that occurred on Tuesday, a government soldier tragically lost his life, while another sustained injuries during a clash in Samar province, located in the central Philippines. The exchange of fire, which persisted for approximately 45 minutes, took place in San Jorge town and involved an unspecified number of NPA rebels. However, specific details surrounding the encounter were not disclosed by military sources.



The NPA, a long-standing rebel group operating since 1969, primarily focuses its activities in rural areas and frequently engages in skirmishes with government forces. Over the years, the NPA's membership has seen a decline, with current estimates indicating approximately 2,000 members—a stark decrease compared to its peak strength in the 1980s. Despite these numerical reductions, the NPA remains a significant challenge for Philippine authorities, particularly in regions where the group maintains its presence.

