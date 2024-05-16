Russian Troops Shell Donetsk Region 2,206 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 15, the Russian army fired 2,206 times at the Donetsk region, with hits recorded in six settlements.

This was reported by the regional police, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy launched 2,206 attacks. The Russian army used KAB-250 bombs, rockets and mortars against the civilian population. The hits were recorded in six settlements: the towns of Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, and the villages of Zhovte, Karlivka, and Katerynivka," the statement said.

As a result of the shelling, 20 civilian objects were damaged - 14 residential buildings and cars.

In particular, an apartment building was destroyed in Velyka Novosilka, where the enemy dropped two KAB-250 bombs.

Nine private houses and cars were damaged in Lyman.

In the village of Katerynivka, three houses were damaged by enemy shelling.

In Karlivka, Russian strikes killed two people and damaged a private house.

Criminal proceedings were launched under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, two civilians were killed in enemy shelling of Donetsk region on May 15.

Photo: National Police