CENTCOM Destroys Four Houthi Drones Over The Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 16 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that four armed drones unleashed by the Yemeni Houthi militia were successfully destroyed over the Red Sea.

In a statement, CENTCOM said that it was determined that "these systems presented an imminent threat to the US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region."

These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels, the statement added.

Since January 12, the US launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, in retaliation for the militia's attacks, with the Houthis declaring that they consider some of the ships passing through the Red Sea linked with the Israeli occupation. (end)

