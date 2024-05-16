Minister Al-Huwailah Commemorates Kuwaiti Women's Day, Recognizes Their Vital Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Enezi

KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Labor, Family Affairs and Childhood and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah said on Thursday that Kuwaiti women have an important role in society, making significant efforts in various fields.

The occasion of Kuwaiti Women's Day, which falls on May 16, represented a historic milestone for Kuwaiti women and embodied a sense of pride and honor for them whenever this cherished occasion would arrive, said Dr. Al-Huwailah in a statement to KUNA.

The Minister said that Kuwaiti women have played a key factor in society, as they won their political rights after being endorsed by the Kuwaiti National Assembly and preceded by the decision of the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to grant women their suffrage.

This was in recognition of the importance of Kuwaiti women's role in society, their significant efforts in development, and their limitless and heroic contributions during the 1990-1991 Iraqi occupation of the country.

Dr. Al-Huwailah noted that Kuwaiti women aim to build on their successful journey and enhance their scientific contributions to achieve sustainable development. Alongside these efforts, they manage sustainable household responsibilities as mothers and serve as educators.

She praised the success of Kuwaiti women in various leadership roles. "They are ministers, ambassadors, university directors, parliamentarians and judges," she said, and their achievements in these positions were a significant milestone in their social, political, and economic journey, showcasing creativity and excellence.

The minister stated that expanding opportunities for qualified Kuwaiti women would significantly contribute to the country's progress and prosperity. Eliminating gender discrimination would further enhance development and increase growth rates in Kuwait, she added.

She highlighted the heroic role of Kuwaiti women during the Iraqi occupation, where they sacrificed their lives for the country. Their exemplary acts of sacrifice and dedication have earned them a place of honor in history.

Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah expressed her pride in the political leadership, led by the Amir His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for entrusting women with full confidence, as she underscored their significant societal role and active participation, evident in holding numerous leadership and supervisory posts in various departments. (end)

