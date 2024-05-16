Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets Italy's Deputy Minister Of Enterprise

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, met yesterday, with Italy's Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Enterprise and“Made in Italy”,
H E Valentino Valentini. Seperately, the Minister also met with Minister of Treasury and Resources at the Government of Jersey, H E Elaine Millar. The meetings witnessed discussing topics of common interest in aim of enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in commerce, investment, and industry, in addition to exchanging views on the topics in the forum's agenda. During the meetings, the Minister of Commerce and Industry highlighted Qatar's economic policies that proved successful in supporting the private sector, reviewing incentives, legislations, and opportunities available in the country that aim to encourage investors and businessmen to invest in Qatar.
MENAFN16052024000063011010ID1108220712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.