Ambuja Cements continues supporting water conservation efforts through workshop in Himachal Pradesh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15 May 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, through its CSR arm, continues to spearhead sustainable water management and conservation initiatives across Himachal Pradesh. It recently organised a closed-door workshop on 'Sustainable Watershed Management for Climate Resilience' in Shimla, bringing together various experts and stakeholders to address the region's pressing water challenges.

Ambuja Cements, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, has been actively involved in implementing multiple watershed development projects especially in Darlaghat, Himachal Pradesh, in conjunction with various government agencies. At the core of Ambuja Cements' CSR initiatives lies a commitment to empowering communities and preserving the environment around its operations. Under its CSR arm, the company has undertaken watershed projects in nearly 200 villages across three districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Speakers at the event included water conservation experts who interacted with over 100 attendees comprising corporate, government, community, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). The experts discussed the critical importance of sustainable water resource management practices, including watershed development, green energy utilisation, and farmer capacity building. Additionally, participants were briefed on available government schemes promoting solar pumping, irrigation efficiency, and sustainable water conservation practices. Community members were also invited as speakers to share their experiences on watersheds and climate change.

Furthermore, experts from educational institutions emphasised the key role of education and awareness regarding eco-literacy among the next generation. Proposals were made to introduce eco-literacy courses and establish a dedicated department focused on watershed development and climate resilience, highlighting the need for long-term approaches to address water-related challenges.





