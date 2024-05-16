EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Sartorius to advance drug discovery and manufacturing with AI in collaboration with NVIDIA (news with additional features)

16.05.2024 / 09:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttingen, Germany, May 16, 2024

Sartorius to advance drug discovery and manufacturing with AI in collaboration with NVIDIA





Exploring advanced technologies to help bring novel therapies to patients faster

Sartorius to leverage NVIDIA solutions used in live-cell imaging platforms in drug discovery, and predictive design of manufacturing processes, and more

Future plans include the creation of foundational models based on Sartorius' extensive and unique data sets, as well as new predictive AI models, tools, and simulations Dialogue with regulatory authorities on the use of AI in life sciences announced

The life science group Sartorius is expanding its multidisciplinary collaboration with NVIDIA to help enable the development of new and better therapies, combining Sartorius' in-depth knowledge of life sciences and bioprocessing with NVIDIA's AI-powered computing platforms and software.



"Biological interactions are exceptionally complex. Making better use of data by integrating life science expertise with AI solutions is a promising approach to simplify and accelerate biopharma drug discovery and manufacturing progress. This expanded collaboration with NVIDIA will help result in relevant technological innovations for our customers and ultimately for patients," said Prof. Dr. Oscar-Werner Reif, Chief Technology Officer of Sartorius.



Sartorius has been working with NVIDIA since 2020. The life science group has integrated NVIDIA's technology into its instruments, enabling edge computing applications of its live-cell imaging platform for commercialized AI assays in the lab. The focus of the collaboration has been on developing predictive AI models of stem cell-derived organoids to replace animal models in drug discovery and precision medicine. Sartorius is also using NVIDIA solutions for predictive bioprocess design and simulation tools for manufacturing innovative therapies.



The expanded collaboration includes increasing adoption of the NVIDIA Clara suite of AI-powered computing platforms, software, and services in the Sartorius ecosystem. Plans involve creating and commercializing powerful foundational models based on Sartorius' extensive and unique data sets. New predictive AI models, tools, and simulations for numerous application areas will also be available to Sartorius customers through the NVIDIA Clara suite and the NVIDIA DGX platform .



In a forward-looking approach to innovation and technology integration in the biopharmaceutical sector, the collaboration will explore numerous advanced technologies, including the computer-based design and simulation of complex 3D-bioprinted spheroids and organoids or synthetic biological pathways and organisms designed based on Sartorius cell lines, to produce novel therapeutic agents and therapies.



A profile of Sartorius

Sartorius (XETRA: SRT3 | SRT) is a leading international partner of life sciences research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies safely, rapidly, and economically. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. Currently, around 14,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.



Visit our Newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn .





Contact

Leona Malorny

Head of External Communications

+49 551 308 4067

...



Additional features:



File: 2024-05-16_Sartorius_Media Release_NVIDIA_Collaboration_en



16.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: SARTORIUS AG Otto-Brenner-Straße 20 37079 Göttingen Germany Phone: +49.(0)551-308.0 Fax: +49.(0)551-308.3289 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007165607, DE0007165631 WKN: 716560 , 716563 Indices: DAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1904837



End of News EQS News Service