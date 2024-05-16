(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In April, Nanjing Vocational Institute of Transport Technology and The SEAMEO Regional Centre for Vocational and Technical Education and Training(SEAMEO VOCTECH) jointly held a series of vocational skills training sessions on“Chinese + Cold Chain Logistics”. This series of training covered multiple topics, such as” Application of Logistics Technology for“Belt and Road” Overseas Enterprises in the Context of Supply Chain Integration” and” Application of Cold Chain Logistics Technology in China's“Belt and Road” Overseas Logistics Enterprises“. More than 300 employees from Brunei, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as university teachers and students, participated in the training.







Mr. Ma Yaowen, a teacher from the School of Transportation Management, systematically introduced the following parts in the training: Supply chain integration and Innovation under the Belt and Road Initiative, The application of Cold chain Logistics Technology of Chinese Outbound Enterprises, and also The support of Industry Education Integration for the Application of Logistics Technology in Chinese Enterprises.

In addition, the training also included targeted online skill training and interactive sessions. Due to the professional and practical content of the training, the response of the students in the training class was very enthusiastic. During the interactive Q&A session, Mr. Ma and the students conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions on topics such as“promoting the development of new quality productivity and jointly innovating with production enterprises in the Belt and Road countries to build an integrated supply chain”. The students asked questions one after another, and the training atmosphere was vivacious.













This series of training sessions is an important initiative by Nanjing Vocational Institute of Transport Technology to deepen“Chinese + Skills” training and export high-quality vocational education resources.

It is also a beneficial exploration and practice carried out by Nanjing Vocational Institute of Transport Technology to talent training and meet the demands of the logistics industry in ASEAN countries and along the Belt and Road initiative.