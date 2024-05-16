Nearly Half Of Azerbaijan's Transactions Stem From E-Commerce Turnover

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

In Azerbaijan, the e-commerce turnover makes up 44.5% of thetotal transactions with payment cards, Tamerlan Rustamov, Head ofthe Expert Group on Payment Systems and Digital Banking operatingunder the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), Azernews reports.

According to Rustamov, there is currently a large volume ofe-commerce turnover in Azerbaijan: "It is not by chance that manyfraud cases occur here. Currently, there are no statistical data onfraud cases in this sector. In the next strategic period, as ameasure to fight against fraud, it is aimed to raise awareness andincrease the knowledge and skills of people working in thefinancial sector."

He noted that there is a need to increase the number of expertsin this field, and to increase the knowledge and skills of theexisting experts.