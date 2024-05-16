Portugal's PM Confirms Participation In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Luis Montenegro of Portugal has confirmed he will attend the inaugural Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, organized by Ukraine.

That's according to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky , who reported the news via X, Ukrinform saw.

“I am grateful to Prime Minister Montenegro for confirming Portugal's attendance and assuring me that his country will use its contacts to secure maximum international support for the Peace Summit,” Zelensky wrote following a phone call.

The parties discussed the upcoming Peace Summit in detail, the president added, noting that the event has the potential to be“the first step toward restoring just peace”.

He also briefed the head of Portugal's government on the latest battlefield developments as Russia is attempting to“expand the war”.

“All attention is now focused on our ongoing defensive operations and contact with the military, necessitating the postponement of all foreign visits,” the president wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Portugal's new government calls for the strengthening of Russia sanctions over its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.