Assam: Several Cities Record Temperatures Few Notches Above Normal

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 16 (IANS) Assam has been reeling under conditions of a heat wave as several cities record temperatures at least five notches above normal.
According to weather department data, Guwahati recorded a temperature of 37.2 degree Celcius on Wednesday, which is a departure of 5.4 degrees from normal.
Tezpur witnessed a departure of 7.2 degrees and the city recorded 38.1 degree Celcius on Wednesday.
Similarly, other cities like Dibrugarh, Silchar, Dhubri and Jorhat also recorded a few notches above normal temperatures.
The Met department has predicted that a similar condition will prevail in Assam for a couple of days, although the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati forecasted that light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms may occur in isolated places in the state.
