Qatar Chamber Chairman Meets Foreign Trade Ministers Of Finland, Ecuador

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF), Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani held two separate meetings yesterday, with delegations from the Republic of Finland and the Republic of Ecuador.

Sheikh Khalifa baaaain Jassim met with H E Ville Tavio, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of the Republic of Finland and

H E Sonsoles Garcia Leon - Ministry of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries of the Republic of Ecuador.

Also present at these meetings were QC Second Vice-Chairman HE Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, and board members Mohamed bin Mahdi Al Ahbabi and Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned, along with Dr Ahmed Hamad Al Mohanadi, Chairman of Qatar Life Pharmaceutical Factory.

During these meetings, officials reviewed economic ties and the investment climate in each country, exploring opportunities and ways to strengthen cooperation between Qatari businessmen and their Finnish and Ecuadorian counterparts through joint ventures and partnerships.

They also discussed the key investment incentives offered by both countries to attract Qatari investors in various sectors.