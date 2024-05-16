Maharashtra MBA CET 2024 Results OUT On Cetcell.Mahacet. Know How To Check And All Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the results of the MBA Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET 2024) today i.e. 16 May. Students can check their results on the board's official website i.e. mahacet or mahacet. Apart from MAH MBA CET 2024, the board has also released the results for the MMS CET 2024 entrance test.

Also Read: CBSE Board Results 2024: Compartment Exams for Class 10, 12 from July 15. Here is how to applyThis year MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2024 Entrance Test was conducted on March 9, 10 and 11, 2024, across various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result 2024 LIVE UpdatesHere's how to check Maharashtra MBA CET 2024 resultsVisit the official webiste mahacet on the activated link 'Score Card is live for MAH-MBA in candidate login'Sign in using your registered e-mail id and password enter your application number along with date of birthYou can now check your MBA CET 2024 results on the screenDownload and save for future reference.



