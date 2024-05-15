Esgbreaks Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM), Revive Terra Corporation Move To Pursue Merger

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) , a leading provider of sustainable and eco-friendly products, has announced its entry into a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Revive Terra Corporation to purse a merger on corporate operations. According to the announcement, Revive, a Canadian Corporation, is recognized for its groundbreaking approaches to soil restorations and carbon sequestration products and methodologies. The corporate combination seeks to create a synergistic approach combining human resources, technologies, products, and future innovations and scaling operations to provide worldwide sustainable solutions.“Together, we can form a dynamic powerhouse capable of tackling the most pressing challenges facing our planet,” said Tony Raynor, CEO/founder of Sustainable Green Team.“Our joint commitment to sustainability extends beyond mere rhetoric-it is part of everything we do. Environmental integrity is our guiding principle, reflected in our operational practices and product innovations. Through collaborative partnerships, community engagement and continuous innovation, a successful merger would be goal oriented, to strive to create a more resilient, equitable and prosperous world for future generations.”

About Sustainable Green Team Ltd.

Sustainable Green Team is a leading company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability. For more information, visit the company's website at .

