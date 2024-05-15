Russia, Egypt Discuss BRICS Expansion Under Russian Chairmanship

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russia and Egypt held talks on the expansion and cooperation within the BRICS group of nations, as Russia assumed its 2024 presidency of the association.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Nazih El-Nagari to discuss these issues, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, TV BRICS reported .

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation among members under Russia's leadership, with an emphasis on the upcoming summit scheduled for October in Kazan.

The diplomats also addressed other shared concerns on the international agenda.

This year marks a significant expansion for BRICS,

with Egypt,

Iran,

United Arab Emirates,

Ethiopia,

and Saudi Arabia joining the original members Brazil,

Russia,

India,

China,

and South Africa.

The group has undergone two waves of expansion since its formation in 2006.

South Africa joined the original members in 2011,

and the latest addition of six countries marks a

major

development for the association.