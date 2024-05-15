Saudi Arabia, International Humanitarian Law Committee Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Standing Committee of International Humanitarian Law signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in
the field of
international humanitarian law, Arab News, a partner of TV
BRICS
reported.
The agreement
was signed
following a meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Jalal Al-Owaisi, Chairman of the Standing Committee, in Riyadh. The two discussed ways to enhance collaboration in the area of international humanitarian law, as well as efforts to promote human rights and security globally.
The MoU aims to support joint efforts,
facilitate the exchange of
experiences, and raise awareness of international humanitarian law. It
was signed
by Dr. Al-Owaisi and Waleed El-Khereiji, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
MENAFN15052024000153011029ID1108219500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.