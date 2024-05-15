Saudi Arabia, International Humanitarian Law Committee Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Standing Committee of International Humanitarian Law signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in

the field of

international humanitarian law, Arab News, a partner of TV

BRICS

reported.

The agreement

was signed

following a meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Jalal Al-Owaisi, Chairman of the Standing Committee, in Riyadh. The two discussed ways to enhance collaboration in the area of international humanitarian law, as well as efforts to promote human rights and security globally.

The MoU aims to support joint efforts,

facilitate the exchange of

experiences, and raise awareness of international humanitarian law. It

was signed

by Dr. Al-Owaisi and Waleed El-Khereiji, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.