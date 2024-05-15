IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Secure Dominant 5-Wicket Win Over Rajasthan Royals At The Barsapara Stadium In Guwahati

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Punjab Kings seal an impressive victory against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, winning by 5 wickets with 7 balls to spare. This marks Punjab's fourth away win this season, while Rajasthan suffers their fourth consecutive loss. Despite Rajasthan's playoff qualification, they struggle to secure a top-two finish. Punjab Kings dominate every aspect of the game, outclassing their opponents.

In pursuit of 145 for victory, Punjab Kings faced an early setback with the dismissal of Prabhsimran Singh. Jonny Bairstow's innings was a struggle, managing only 14 runs off 22 balls. Rilee Rossouw contributed a valuable 22 off 13 balls, but it was skipper Sam Curran who stole the show with an unbeaten 63 off 41 balls. Jitesh Sharma added 22 runs off 20 balls, while Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma remained unbeaten on 17 off 11 balls. The chase was completed in 18.5 overs, with the fielding side conceding just one extra.