Israeli Occupation Army Leaves Great Destruction In Gaza's Al-Zeitoun Neighborhood

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 15 (Petra) -- The Government Media Office in Gaza condemned the Israeli occupation army's continued escalation of its aggression by barbarically targeting unarmed civilians in their homes and in the streets, especially the massacres it is committing in Gaza City and the North Governorate.In a statement on Wednesday, the office said that the occupation army, after its partial withdrawal from the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, left great destruction by blowing up entire residential blocks and completely destroying the health clinic and 4 schools in its vicinity, in addition to a large number of martyrs, most of whom could not be reached to retrieve them.It added that the occupation committed a new massacre by bombing a group of citizens in the center of Al-Jalaa Street, which led to the death of a number of martyrs and the injury of others, a crime that is repeated from time to time for citizens who communicate on the Internet with their families in the south or abroad.It called on the international community, the United Nations, and its relevant institutions to take urgent steps to curb the occupation and its army and oblige them to stop their heinous crimes against the Palestinian people.