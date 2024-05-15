(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Breaking Bitcoin Stock News - Integrated Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: INTV ) is pleased to confirm filing of Q3/2024 Report, scheduled to be relesed after market close, on 05/15/2024, for financial period, ending on March 31, 2024.

The following news is paid disseminated news:

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc, adds the following commentary:

"We are pleased to deliver a record quarterly mining revenues with positive earnings of 0.05 cents per common share. Our liquid position is at the highest level ever and will used to support potential M&A transactions and to acquire additional, more efficient mining equipment. It must be noted that Integrated Ventures has became an early adopter and deployed new accounting standards for this filing (known as ASU-2023-08) to book crypto assets, using fair value method."

Financial (Year To Year) Highlights (Q3/2024 vs Q3/2023) are as follow:

Total Mining Revenues: Company had generated the mining revenues of $1,983,250.00 vs $1,472,813.00.

Net Income Profit/Loss: INTV's mining operations produced net income profit of $297,283.00 vs loss of ($1,766,615.00).

Total Assets: Company reported value of the total assets, in the amount of $5,947,859.00 vs $6,590,569.00.

Total Current Liabilities: INTV had reported the total liabilities (non-cash), in the amount of $3,306,111.00 (non-cash) vs $2,975,452.00.

Total Liquid Assets (Cash+ Digital Securities): Company's ending balance was $2,007,296.00.

Net Profit/Loss Per Share: INTV's net income (profit) per common share reported was 0.05 cents vs loss of ($1.03).

About: Integrated Ventures,Inc is diversified holdings company that develops, acquires, operates and invests in businesses, focused on ai/information technology, e-commerece, data center design and cryptocurrency mining. Company's current, revenue generating operations consist of digital currency mining and hosting.

For more details, please visit the Company's website: .

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

