Ombudsman: Ukraine Documents 292 Cases Of Sexual Violence By Russian Forces

To date, 292 cases of sexual violence perpetrated by the Russian invasion force since the full-scale war have been recorded in Ukraine.

That's according to Dmytro Lubinets , the Verkhovna Rada's Human Rights Commissioner, who reported this via Telegram following a speech by UN special rapporteur Alice Edwards on the topic of sexual torture during armed conflicts, Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, 292 facts of sexual violence as a result of the armed conflict have been recorded. The invaders committed the largest number of these crimes in Kherson, Donetsk, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions," the ombudsman noted.

Lubinets added that Russian soldiers“aren't stopped by age or gender”, committing acts of sexual violence against Ukrainian children, women, and men.

"I emphasized our priority of helping people, as well as cooperating with the relevant authorities to document war crimes and gather evidence in line with international standards. It is important for Ukraine that the actions of the perpetrators be proven and punished," said Lubinets.

According to Lubinets, the UN special rapporteur declared her readiness to assist Ukraine in the investigation of cases of sexual torture and violence amid Russia's armed aggression.

"I assured the special rapporteur that we are ready to continue to cooperate and support her visit to Ukraine to collect the necessary data. We must do everything to protect and alleviate the suffering of those for whom this war divided their lives to 'before' and 'after,'” the ombudsman emphasized.

As reported, as of March 4, Ukrainian law enforcement was investigating 274 cases of sexual violence committed amid war.