Most Ukrainians Believe Strikes Targeting Energy Infrastructure Part Of Russia's Long-Term Strategy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 74 percent of Ukrainians believe Russian missile and drone strikes on energy infrastructure facilities across the country are part of the aggressor's long-term strategy in the ongoing war.

That's according to a survey run by the Rating Sociological Group on May 6-8, reports Ukrinform.

"Seventy-four percent of respondents believe that missile strikes on energy facilities are a long-term strategy pursued by Russia, aiming at destroying the Ukrainian energy industry. Seven percent opine that such actions are sporadic, and nearly 19 percent remain undecided on the issue," the agency says.

According to the poll, a third of respondents (35%) believe that the energy infrastructure can fully withstand the pressing challenges, while the majority (56%) believe that it can survive the attacks only partially, and another 4% assess the current situation as critical.

Energy company official suspected of tipping Russia on consequences of strikes

For 54% of respondents, the situation with electricity supply is“rather good” with no outages being observed. On the other hand, 41% of respondents noted that blackouts occur occasionally. Four percent assess the situation with power supply as poor. Respondents from the eastern regions mention blackouts most often as 17% said shutdowns occur either“often” or“constantly”.

Some 76% of respondents are aware of the calls from energy system operators to consume energy responsibly during peak hours.

Two-thirds of respondents indicated that a stable supply of electricity is important to them while they remain prepared to deal with short-term interruptions. Another 27% said stable energy supply is“extremely important” to them and only 7% said it is not important and that they are ready to tolerate long-term interruptions.

warns of emergency shutdowns Wednesday nigh

If the situation of energy supply worsens, 54% of respondents plan to employ power banks and 43% - alternative energy sources. Another 22% plan to use the Invincibility Points deployed across the country, and 19% - other public locations. Some 5% are considering the possibility of moving to another populace within Ukraine and 4% mull moving abroad in case the energy supply situation deteriorates.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, citing a poll by Rating, 55 percent of Ukrainians treat with understanding the prospects of their electricity bills increasing due to the need to repair energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.