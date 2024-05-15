Zelensky: World Has Strength To Force Russia Into Just Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The world has the strength, the weapons, and the ability to force Russia into a just peace.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening address to the nation, reports Ukrinform.

"The world has the strength, it has the weapons, it has the ability to force Russia into peace - into a just peace. And to succeed in this, absolutely everything must be done now to ensure that the Russian offensive and the Russian attempt to expand the war fails.," the head of state said.

He thanked every nation that promptly and effectively helps Ukraine.

As reported, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, reminded partners that every delay in weapons and ammunition supply leads to the loss of positions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front lines.

Photo: President's Office