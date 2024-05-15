Kuwait Moi Stresses Applying Law To All For Nat'l Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah said Wednesday that law will be decisively applied to all to maintain the country's security, stability and territorial integrity.

"None is above the law whatever his/ her position is," the ministry's department of public relations and security media quoted the minister in a statement as saying while leading a meeting that featured some senior leaders and Undersecretary Liet. Gen Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

"We will not allow anyone to undermine the country's security and stability either by words or actions, in implementing the directives of His Highness the Amir," the minister stressed.

The minister said he is proud of the ministry's personnel, adding that he looks forward to achieving further accomplishments and gains as well as developing e-services and carrying on digital transformation, according to the statement.

The aim of such services and steps is to offer facilitations to citizens and monitor all decisions and measures taken to maintain public funds, it pointed out. (end)

msa







