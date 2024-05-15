Info Centers Have Role To Play In Forging Education Policies - Gulf Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Statistical and information centers around the region should contribute towards efforts to shape up educational plans and policies, a Kuwaiti official said on Wednesday, citing such facilities as the framework of an education system.

The effective and proper use of these research centers can go a long way in assembling the "core" of a sound education system, Gulf Arab States Educational Research Center (GASERC) chief Dr. Mohammad Al-Shereka told talks organized by the regional education body in the Omani capital.

Educational policymakers in the region often rely on these facilities in their decision making, the official underlined, which includes the "scientific and practical" assessment of growth indicators in the national education sector, he added.

He went on to say that the data churned out by these facilities is helpful in addressing any impediments to education growth, which include the lack of adequate research and information to push forward new plans and strategies, pointing out that such data is often assembled without the use of tech-savvy methods.

The talks are part of routine gatherings GASERC holds in a bid to allow information and statistical experts the chance to share their knowhow with one another, which subsequently provides them with the platform needed to hone their skills in the field, he said.

On new endeavors the talks could yield, the Kuwaiti official cited a plan to forge a comprehensive research and statistical database linking Gulf Arab states, which constitutes a step forward towards bolstering educational cooperation in the region. (end)

