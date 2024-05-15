King Departs For Bahrain To Head Jordan's Delegation At Arab Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday departed for Bahrain to head Jordan's delegation at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level, scheduled for Thursday.The Jordanian delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Permanent Representative at the Arab League Amjad Adaileh.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.