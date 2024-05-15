Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Subsidiary Looks To Ride Expansion Trend, Moving Into Central American Cannabis Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The global textile industry is increasingly turning to hemp, celebrating the plant's ability to enhance soil health, support biodiversity, suppress weeds, and increase yields

Central American expansion is part of MedCana's broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the global cannabis and agricultural technology sectors MedCana is a pioneer in the integration of technology and agriculture, focusing on cannabis and emerging technologies

Worldwide, more farmers are opting to grow hemp because of its agricultural benefits. Leveraging that trend, Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S., a majority-owned subsidiary of

Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) , is expanding operations into Costa Rica and the broader Central American market ( ). As the company moves forward with expansion plans, Eko2o provides invaluable insight and expertise gained from being at the forefront of agricultural innovation and offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability in farming practices.

“Since its recent legalization in countries around the world, the global textile industry is increasingly turning to hemp, celebrating the plant's ability to enhance soil health, support biodiversity, suppress weeds, and increase yields among subsequent crops - all while relying on little or...

