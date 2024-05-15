               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mango Mania: 7 Tips To Keep 'The King Of Fruits' Fresh


5/15/2024 2:02:06 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Learn how to keep your mangoes fresh with these 7 simple tips! From proper storage to handling techniques, make the most out of your mangoes and enjoy them at their peak freshness

Mango Mania: 7 tips to keep 'The King of Fruits' fresh

Learn how to keep your mangoes fresh with these 7 simple tips! From proper storage to handling techniques, make the most out of your mangoes and enjoy them at their peak freshness

Store at Room Temperature

Mangoes should be stored at room temperature until they ripen. Placing them in a paper bag can speed up the ripening process.

Refrigerate Once Ripe

Once ripe, mangoes can be stored in the refrigerator to slow down the ripening process and extend their shelf life

Handle with Care

Mangoes bruise easily, so handle them gently to avoid damaging the fruit

Keep Them Dry

Moisture can cause mangoes to spoil quickly. Make sure they are dry before storing them, and avoid washing them until you're ready to eat them

Separate from Other Fruits

Mangoes release ethylene gas, which can speed up the ripening of other fruits nearby. Store them separately from other fruits to prevent them from over-ripening

Check for Spoilage

Regularly check your mangoes for any signs of spoilage, such as mold or a fermented smell. Remove any spoiled mangoes immediately to prevent them from affecting others

Freezing

If you can't consume all your mangoes before they start to over-ripen, consider freezing them. Peel and slice the mangoes, then place the pieces on a baking sheet

MENAFN15052024007385015968ID1108217479


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search