Ocsial Claims Graphene Breakthrough In Coatings For Electronic Devices Robotics & Automation News

OCSiAl claims graphene breakthrough in coatings for electronic devices

Films play a crucial role in the consumer Electronics

industry, safeguarding smartphones, tablets, and laptops from scratches, fingerprints, and dust.

As the demand for such devices rises, the need for functional and aesthetically pleasing protective coatings is expanding, with a forecasted global market

growth of 5.33 percent by 2027.

Graphene nanotubes offer a unique solution combining permanent conductivity and high transparency in coatings for 3C (computers, consumer Electronics

and communication) products without changing standard technological processes or equipment.

Graphene nanotubes, a new generation anti-static agent, create a 3D conductive reinforcing Network

within the material, starting at ultralow concentrations of just 0.04 wt percent.

Thanks to this minimal concentration, nanotubes preserve an up to 80 percent product transparency and maintain a haze value of less than 6 percent.

This results from the unique morphology of graphene nanotubes. With an extremely high length-to-diameter ratio and a large surface area, coupled with excellent conductive and thermal properties and high strength, graphene nanotubes guarantee stable, permanent electrical resistivity of 10^4–10^9 Ω/sq within the material.

This enables an anti-dust effect and touch-screen compatibility of the film

.

Vilson Jiang, sales manager for coatings and composites at OCSiAl China, says:“Transparent conductive film

s manufactured with graphene nanotubes can even be applied without a primer, simplifying the production process and increasing the cost efficiency of the final product.”

Beyond film

coatings, graphene nanotubes are widely applied in other types of polymer coatings, such as ESD flooring, conductive primers, anti-static powder coatings, tank lining coatings, and so on.

Currently, graphene nanotube solutions for coatings are being produced in Europe and Asia by OCSiAl and its OEM partners.