Army Denies Scuffle With Cops In North Kashmir's Kupwara

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The army
on Wednesday rebutted allegations that its soldiers
had beaten up some Police
men in North Kashmir's Kupwara district.
statement said,“An altercation between Police
and army
personnel and beating up therein of Police
personnel are misfounded and incorrect. Minor differences between the Police
personnel and a territorial army
unit on an operational matter have been amicably resolved.”
Officials earlier in the day said that a team of soldiers accompanied by an officer had barged into the Kupwara police station and beat up four policemen, including two SPOs and two constables.
The officials also said that the four injured policemen were later admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura in Srinagar city for specialised treatment.
Officials had alleged that the raid of a police team at the house of a Territorial Army soldier had angered the Army after which they barged into the police station. Read Also Four Policemen Beaten Up By Army Personnel In North Kashmir's Kupwara: Officials J&K Police Solves 2019 Temple Priest Murder Case, Main Accused Nabbed From Haryana
Doctors at SKIMS hospital have said the injured policemen are stable, officials added.
