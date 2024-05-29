Lithuanian President Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania has senta letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I extend my warm congratulations to you and all the people ofAzerbaijan as you celebrate Independence Day. I wish you, yourcountry and its people continued peace, well-being andprosperity.

Lithuania firmly supports Azerbaijan's independence, sovereigntyand territorial integrity. I strongly believe that you willcontinue to implement reforms leading to further national progressand transformation.

We support and appreciate your country's efforts to achievepeace with Armenia. I welcome the recent agreement with Armenia onborder delimitation, which provides a historic opportunity to agreeon a lasting peace in the region. I would like to reiterateLithuania's readiness to contribute to confidence building in theSouth Caucasus. I am convinced that dialogue and negotiations arethe only way to reach a sustainable consensus.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union issignificant.

We support and encourage an increasingly advanced dialoguebetween your country and the EU. At a time when the whole worldfaces growing challenges and Russia continues its full-scale waragainst Ukraine for the third year, it is crucial to strengthenmutual understanding and find solutions to preserve theinternational order and to enhance stability.

May I again offer congratulations on your Independence Day accept, Mr. President, my best wishes and the assurances ofmy highest consideration.

Respectfully,

Gitanas Nausėda

President of the Republic of Lithuania"