COP29 Azerbaijan Presidency's Volunteer Programme Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The registration process has been initiated to organise theparticipation of volunteers in the 29th session of the Conferenceof the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Conventionon Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held in Baku this November, Azernews reports.

Volunteers will play a pivotal role in organizing this globallysignificant event, just as they have done for previous large-scaleevents hosted by Azerbaijan. Approximately 3,000 local andinternational volunteers are expected to be engaged in essentialoperational tasks for COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

To facilitate the smooth and coordinated involvement ofvolunteers for COP29, an online registration platform has beenlaunched at as part of the event'sVolunteer Programme. The platform aims to provide opportunities forindividuals who wish to contribute their time and efforts whilealso gaining valuable experience, developing business skills, andfostering personal growth.

Individuals who register and complete the online applicationform will be included in the pool of potential volunteers. Theonline applications will be reviewed based on criteria such as theminimum age requirement of 16 years, relevant knowledge and skills,strong motivation, proficiency in foreign languages, and alignmentwith the goals and values of COP29. Qualified candidates will beinvited for interviews and follow-up training sessions. Thesuccessful candidates will then be engaged by COP29 AzerbaijanOperating Company to support operations in various areas, such asmedia, hospitality services, transportation, logistics, and more assist with any queries that may arise during the registrationprocess, the call centre at +994 12 535 29 28 will be operationalfor volunteers.

The COP29 Volunteer Programme aims to harness the unique skillsof its participants, who will serve as sustainability ambassadors,in support of viable solutions, while ensuring an inclusiveenvironment that values every voice and contribution; a team ofhighly motivated and committed young individuals will be formedthrough a rigorous selection and training process.

To thoroughly equip the volunteers for their roles at COP29, acomprehensive training programme will be provided to coveressential areas such as professional development, environmentalissues, and sustainable practices. These training sessions willcomprehensively inform the volunteers and enhance theircompetencies in the lead-up to the Climate Conference. In thisregard, the COP29 Volunteer Programme plays a significant role inshaping the future talent pool of the country. Notably, COP29'sprofessional team includes young individuals who have priorexperience volunteering at large-scale events in our country.

The COP29 Volunteer Programme is of particular importance indeveloping the skills of volunteers to work in diverse fields thatmeet the demands of the modern era. The programme includes theorganisation of various activities to promote team spirit, whilealso improving teamwork and communication skills.