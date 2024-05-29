Rani Mukerji Feted With Movified Best Actor Award For 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) bollywood

actress

Rani Mukerji has been awarded the Movified Best actor

actor



Award in the Female Category. The actress

was honoured for her work in the critically acclaimed film

'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'.

In the film

, which is inspired by true events, Rani essayed the role of a mother, who fights the legal

system of Norway over the custody of her child.

Rani expressed gratitude towards Movified and its owner Neekeeta Singh. She said: "Thank you Movified, for honouring me with the Best Actor Female Award for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.' I am so grateful for this recognition and would like to thank my director Ashima Chibber, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, everyone at Zee Studios, and Emmay Entertainment. My wonderful co-stars from Tallinn, Bengal, and Bombay, the Estonian crew, and all the technicians.”

The actress shared that 'Mrs Chhaterjee Vs Norway', holds a very special place in her filmography and that she is very proud of it.

“Last but not the least, I would like to thank all my fans around the world, who supported the film and of course, everyone who took out time and cast their vote for me. I share this award with all of you. Thank you once again,” she added.

Rani Mukerji's award from Movified is a testament to her talent and the impactful storytelling of 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. As she continues to shine in the film industry, platforms like Movified play a crucial role in recognising and celebrating the artistry and dedication of actors and filmmakers. Acquired in 2012 by Neekeeta Singh, Movified is a platform that provides in-depth coverage of international films and digital content.