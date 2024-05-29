ADA University's Business Management Programs Achieve ACBSP International Accreditation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Both the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Master ofBusiness Administration (MBA) programs at ADA University areaccredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools andPrograms (ACBSP), Azernews reports.

Thus, ADA University became the first Azerbaijani university tobe awarded ACBSP accreditation.

Additionally, the business programs of ADA University havejoined the list of the 1000 best programs in the world with thisquality mark by obtaining ACBSP accreditation. This accreditationwill be valid for a period of ten years starting from 2024.

This accreditation enhances the value of the university'sfaculty and students in the international educational environmentand labor market.

Another advantage that accreditation provides to students isthat graduates not only gain a competitive advantage more easily inthe local and even foreign business environments, but they are alsoperceived by employers as international experts.

ACBSP international accreditation involves a multifacetedassessment based on seven different criteria, including leadershipaspects, strategic planning, stakeholder relations, quality ofacademic programs, quality of teaching staff, and academic supportservices.

It should be noted that ADA University acquired the right tomembership in ACBSP in 2019. However, the monitoring process foraccreditation by ACBSP began in February of this year. For thispurpose, the commission members of ACBSP visited our country andheld intensive meetings with the management, administrative andpedagogical staff of ADA University, as well as students,graduates, and employers. After analyzing the monitoring results,the Accreditation Council confirmed that the business programs meetthe international educational standards set by ACBSP.

For more than 30 years, ACBSP has been the first organization topromote excellence in the accreditation of global business programsand to offer specialized business accreditation for all levels ofeducation, from undergraduate to doctoral.