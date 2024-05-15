               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kerala: Kidnappers Abandon 10-Year-Old In Kasaragod; Medical Report Indicates Molestation


5/15/2024 2:01:29 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kasaragod: In the shocking case of the abduction of a 10-year-old girl and the theft of gold in Kanhangad, disturbing information has emerged from a medical report confirming that the child was molested. Despite efforts, the police have not yet apprehended the suspect involved in the incident. The victim is currently receiving treatment at Kanhangad District Hospital.

Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul previously registered marriage with woman from Erattupetta

An unidentified individual abducted the girl from her residence in Padanakkad around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, while she was asleep. The incident occurred when her grandfather briefly stepped out to milk the cow. The rest of the members of the family were asleep.
It is suspected that the assailant entered the house when the grandfather went out after opening the front door.

The perpetrator stole the child's gold earrings and abandoned her around 500 meters from her home. The child sought assistance from a nearby household and reported the incident. She had injuries to her eyes and neck. In her testimony, the minor girl stated that she was abducted by someone who spoke Malayalam. Fingerprint experts and a dog squad arrived at the scene to conduct investigations. The Hozdurg police are actively searching for the accused.

Kerala: Fraud allegations rock CPM-governed Karadukka Agriculturist Cooperative Society; Secretary at large

MENAFN15052024007385015968ID1108217442


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search