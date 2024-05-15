Kerala: Kidnappers Abandon 10-Year-Old In Kasaragod; Medical Report Indicates Molestation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kasaragod: In the shocking case of the abduction of a 10-year-old girl and the theft of gold in Kanhangad, disturbing information has emerged from a medical report confirming that the child was molested. Despite efforts, the police have not yet apprehended the suspect involved in the incident. The victim is currently receiving treatment at Kanhangad District Hospital.

Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul previously registered marriage with woman from Erattupetta

An unidentified individual abducted the girl from her residence in Padanakkad around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, while she was asleep. The incident occurred when her grandfather briefly stepped out to milk the cow. The rest of the members of the family were asleep.

It is suspected that the assailant entered the house when the grandfather went out after opening the front door.

The perpetrator stole the child's gold earrings and abandoned her around 500 meters from her home. The child sought assistance from a nearby household and reported the incident. She had injuries to her eyes and neck. In her testimony, the minor girl stated that she was abducted by someone who spoke Malayalam. Fingerprint experts and a dog squad arrived at the scene to conduct investigations. The Hozdurg police are actively searching for the accused.

Kerala: Fraud allegations rock CPM-governed Karadukka Agriculturist Cooperative Society; Secretary at large