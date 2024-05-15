Caught On Camera: Moment 5 Gunshots Were Fired At Slovakia's PM As Bodyguards Swing Into Action (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, was shot multiple times and critically injured on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting, according to officials. The attack, denounced by EU leaders, targeted Fico, a populist figure often criticized for his perceived alignment with the Kremlin. Fico, who assumed office just last year, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening wounds after 5 gunshots were reportedly fired on him.

"Today, after the government meeting in Handlova, there was an assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico", the government said in a post on social media.

"He is currently being transported by helicopter to Banska Bystrica in a life-threatening condition, because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute intervention", it said.

Handlova local hospital director Marta Eckhardtova said,"Fico was brought into our hospital and he was treated at our vascular surgery clinic". She was unable to describe his injuries.

According to Dennik N daily, multiple shots were heard, followed by security guards swiftly lifting the premier and transferring him into a vehicle. The newspaper further reported that police had apprehended the suspected gunman.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said she was "utterly shocked by today's brutal and reckless attack on Slovakia's prime minister... which I condemn in (the) strongest possible terms".

"I wish him a lot of strength in this critical moment and early recovery," she said on X, formerly Twitter.

In addition to his current term as premier, Fico previously led the government from 2006 to 2010 and from 2012 to 2018.

Since his recent election in October, Fico's statements have strained relations between Slovakia and neighboring Ukraine.

Notably, he has raised doubts about Ukraine's sovereignty and advocated for reconciliation with Russia.

Fico's administration has also incited widespread protests through controversial policy changes, including a media law criticized for jeopardizing the impartiality of public broadcasting.

Following the shooting, MP Lubos Blaha from Fico's Smer party criticized the premier's detractors during a press conference.

"You, the liberal media, and progressive politicians are to blame. Robert Fico is fighting for his life because of your hatred," Blaha said.