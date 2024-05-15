Dynamics In Southeast Asia’S Automotive Sector: Malaysia Climbs, Thailand Declines

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, the automotive landscape in Southeast Asia underwent notable changes, with Malaysia surpassing Thailand to become the region's second-largest market, just behind Indonesia.



This shift reflects the dynamic nature of global automotive competition, where strategic economic moves and market adaptability shape standings significantly.



ASEAN nations saw varied performances in light vehicle (LV) sales. Indonesia led with a slight 2% drop, selling approximately 929,000 units.



This decline was primarily due to tighter financial conditions and political uncertainty affecting consumer behavior.



In stark contrast, Malaysia's LV market grew by 11%, with sales nearing 790,000 units. This growth was fueled by temporary tax relief and a recovery from auto parts shortages.















Major local brands like Perodua and Proton, leveraging tax incentives, captured around 60% of Malaysia 's market.



In addition, this success propelled the nation past Thailand, which struggled with nonperforming loans and static consumer spending.











By year-end, Thailand's sales continued to decline, exacerbated by a 25% drop in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting ongoing economic challenges.



Conversely, the Philippines demonstrated the most robust growth, with a 13% increase in early 2024 due to lower inflation and strong consumer spending.



However, Indonesia and Vietnam both experienced sales drops because of rising interest rates and economic slowdowns.



For 2024, the Malaysian Automotive Association predicts a 7.5% decrease in vehicle sales, though hybrid and electric models are expected to see growth.



This outlook points to broader regional economic issues like subsidy changes and new taxes, potentially dampening consumer expenditure.



As Southeast Asian automotive markets navigate these challenges, Malaysia's incentive strategies and Thailand's focus on electric vehicles illustrate diverse approaches.



These strategies aim to stimulate industry growth amid fluctuating economic conditions and changing consumer preferences.

