PSD Publishes Set Of Preventive Measures For Safe Summer Campaign

Amman, May 15 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has unveiled a comprehensive set of preventive measures as part of its "Safe Summer" initiative, aiming to address the seasonal increase in incidents associated with rising temperatures.The campaign underscores the importance of averting preventable incidents such as forest fires, drowning accidents, and mishaps involving children, including leaving them unattended in vehicles. Additionally, it highlights the risks of snake, insect, and reptile bites, as well as food poisoning.Citizens are urged to exercise caution when dealing with fire outdoors, ensuring that children are not left unattended near potential ignition sources.Moreover, the directive advises against climbing trees, approaching abandoned wells, or venturing into unsafe areas during outdoor activities. Swimming in non-designated areas, such as agricultural ponds, is strongly discouraged.Furthermore, individuals are reminded to refrain from impulsive attempts to rescue drowning people without proper training, avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, wear suitable attire to prevent sunstroke, and steer clear of grassy areas that may harbor reptiles and insects. Leaving children unattended in vehicles is strongly cautioned against, along with the avoidance of leaving alcoholic or flammable substances inside vehicles.Maintaining food safety and hygiene is emphasized, with the public encouraged to store food properly to mitigate the risk of poisoning incidents. In case of emergencies, citizens are reminded to promptly dial the unified emergency number (911) for assistance.