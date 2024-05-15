Kuwait Amir Vows To Pursue Reforms .. We Are In Phase Of Hard-Working

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday pledged to pursue the process of reforms and affirmed that "we are in a new phase of the responsible and serious action stages."

His Highness the Amir's statement came during a reception of the His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to take the oath on the occasion of his appointment and present the ministers to His Highness the Amir.

His Highness the Amir congratulated the newly elected ministers, stressing that it is a great responsibility, wishing them success in serving the dear homeland and Kuwait's citizens and residents.

"We are in a new, responsible, and serious phase of hard-working to serve the nation, its citizens, and its interests," said His Highness the Amir.

His Highness the Amir urged the new government to determine priorities, unify efforts, and harness energies according to a specific work plan, and timetable.

Further, His Highness the Amir demanded the newly formed government to accelerate the implementation of long-awaited strategic development projects, address needed files, issues, and topics related to infrastructure, and develop health care and the educational system; through procedures that take into account transparency and the preservation of public money.

His Highness the Amir also called on the ministers to develop economic and investment sectors to achieve a sustainable economy, invest in human capital, promote innovation and scientific research, improve the business environment and government services, and digital transformation in the services provided.

"I urge you to strengthen diplomatic relations with brotherly and friendly countries, raise cooperation frameworks with them in various fields to broader horizons, and consolidate the humanitarian role of the State of Kuwait," said Highness the Amir. (pick up previous)

