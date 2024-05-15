Ooredoo signs agreement for 2Africa Cable System landing in Oman

(MENAFN) Ooredoo Oman, a subsidiary of the Ooredoo Group, has inked an agreement for the landing of the 2Africa Cable System in Barka and Salalah. This milestone deal represents the most extensive subsea cable system landing in the Sultanate of Oman thus far.



The 2Africa Cable System, spanning a remarkable 45,000 kilometers, is poised to become the largest subsea cable system globally. Upon its completion, it is expected to have a transformative impact on over 3 billion individuals across 33 countries spanning three continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe. Notable members of the 2Africa consortium include Bayobab, center3, China Mobile International, Meta, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group, and WIOCC, with Alcatel Submarine Networks entrusted with the manufacturing and installation of the cable.



Bassam Yousef Al Ibrahim, CEO of Ooredoo Oman, underscored the significance of securing the landing agreements for the 2Africa project, affirming, "Landing the 2Africa cable represents a further step in our vision to be the neutral partner of choice for landing submarine cable systems and supporting Ooredoo to become a truly global connectivity player in the coming years."



He emphasized that extending Ooredoo's regional and international reach is a pivotal focus aligned with the company's overarching strategy.



Salalah and Barka have been designated as the selected gateways for these crucial landings, with Salalah emerging as a burgeoning submarine cable landing hub in southern Oman, and Barka, located in Muscat, the capital city.



Ooredoo Oman will spearhead the development of entirely new landing infrastructure for both Barka and Salalah, committing to their maintenance over the ensuing decades. This robust infrastructure initiative underscores Ooredoo Oman's unwavering dedication to bolstering connectivity and facilitating global communication networks.

